Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE RPI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.47. 3,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$59.13 and a 1-year high of C$86.28.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

