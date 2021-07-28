Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
TSE RPI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.47. 3,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$59.13 and a 1-year high of C$86.28.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
