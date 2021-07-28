Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce $22.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.93 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Several analysts have commented on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $714.69 million, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

