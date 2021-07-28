RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.84 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

RIOCF opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

