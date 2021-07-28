RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans $0.76 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7624 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

