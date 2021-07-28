Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.56. 21,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,748. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -277.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9 has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

