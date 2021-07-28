Roche’s (RHHBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Roche by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Roche by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

