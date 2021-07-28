Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $293.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.91. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $300.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

