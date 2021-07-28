Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post $235.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $236.10 million. Rogers posted sales of $191.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $946.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

ROG traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $201.12. 33,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,076. Rogers has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.05.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $9,095,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.