ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROHM stock remained flat at $$44.76 on Wednesday. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30. ROHM has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $907.93 million for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

