Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 165,624 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 16,866.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.54% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45.

