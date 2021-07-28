Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,662,187 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in América Móvil by 7,953.7% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 296,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 293,015 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 727,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

