Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

