Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

