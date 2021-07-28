Royal Bank of Canada Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $231.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.