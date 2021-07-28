Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $753,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

