Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,354,296 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 471,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.