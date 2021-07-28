Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,979 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

