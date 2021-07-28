Royal Bank of Canada Sells 280,146 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,393.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

