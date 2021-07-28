Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,298 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

