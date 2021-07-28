Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Down 2% After Insider Selling

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $38.41. 11,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,461,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Specifically, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

