Ryanair (LON:RYA) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

LON:RYA opened at GBX 16.69 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £188.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26. Ryanair has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.29.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

