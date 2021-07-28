Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.26

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,350 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

