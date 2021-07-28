Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.55

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFSHF. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

