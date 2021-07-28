Saia (SAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33. Saia has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.