salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.85.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

salesforce.com stock opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

