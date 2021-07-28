Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $151,000.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

