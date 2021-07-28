Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDVKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 31,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

