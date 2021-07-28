SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €133.19 ($156.69).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €118.82 ($139.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.