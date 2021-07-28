Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 18,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.