Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $837.15. 2,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $796.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

