Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.35. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

