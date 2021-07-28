Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SARTF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

SARTF opened at $571.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.53. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $313.50 and a 1 year high of $585.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

