Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $640.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $571.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $313.50 and a twelve month high of $585.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

