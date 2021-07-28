ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $759.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce sales of $759.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.80 million and the highest is $768.00 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 61,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

