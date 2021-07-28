Schindler’s (SHLAF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.07.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler has a 12 month low of $249.25 and a 12 month high of $326.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.05.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.