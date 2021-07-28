Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,520,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,179,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000.

SLCR stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

