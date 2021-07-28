Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,981 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $85,048,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $74,701,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $74,060,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,325,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,163,000.

TMX stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

