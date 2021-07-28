Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $494,000 in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 213,481 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 106,875 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 215,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STWO opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.