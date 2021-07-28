Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 68,000 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 456.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,455 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

