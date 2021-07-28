Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,300 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

