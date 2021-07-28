Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

