Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,405,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

