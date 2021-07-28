Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 93.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 88,741 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

