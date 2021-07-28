Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $332,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after buying an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 358,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,150,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

