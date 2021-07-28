Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 477,580 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,580 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of The Procter & Gamble worth $627,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.18. 250,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $340.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

