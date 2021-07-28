Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

