Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

SGMS opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

