SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $27.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 216,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.10. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

