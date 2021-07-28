Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,666 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

