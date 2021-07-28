Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

SEE stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

